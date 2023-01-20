Dominatrixx claim Domino Association Three-hand competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Dominatrixx emerged winners of the Antigua and Barbuda Domino Association (ABDA) Three-hand competition after having amassed a total of 776 points following 13 rounds of matches which began in December last year and climaxed this week.

Dominatrixx had scores of 77, 80, 87, 94, 76, 85, 72, 65, 70 and 70 throughout the competition as they edged Double Six to the title. Double Six amassed 763 points to finish second overall in the competition. Double six had weekly scores of 73, 73, 79, 82, 77, 80, 66, 80, 68 and 85.

Triple Dynamite accumulated 754 points on their way to a third place finish. They had weekly tallies of 75, 80, 77, 76, 70, 74, 82, 67, 83 and 70.

Bolans A and Bolans B were joint fourth place finishers with scores of 753. Bolans A has weekly tallies of 70, 81, 70, 89, 67, 81, 77, 76, 70 and 72 while their sister team had scores of 69, 62, 60, 60, 67, 74, 62, 76, 70 and 72.

Moise Eagle Warriors was sixth with 742 points, Willkies B was seventh with 731 points, Bravo ninth with 729, while Unstoppables and Ramplers rounded off the top 10 with 718 points each. Willikies A finished 12th with 717 points with Legacy in 13th with 714, Parham in 14th with 615 points while Bolans B was 15th with 530 points.

In the most recent round of matches contested Tuesday, champions Dominatrixx closed out their run with a 70-70 tie with Ramplers after Bolans B has forfeited the match. Bolans D were however, 81-74-71 winners overs Willikies B and Parham while Triple Dynamite defeated Moise Eagles and Bravo 80-76-66 respectively.

There was victory as well for Legacy as they beat Bolans C and Unstoppables 69-68-56 respectively while Willikies A (74) had the better of Double Six (68) and Bolans A (70).