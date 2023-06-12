DoGA to host Men Engage Summer Institute

- Advertisement -

This summer, DoGA will be focusing on investing in our nation’s youth via the Men Engage Summer Institute (MES-I).

The MES-I Summer Camp, which is a one-week interactive summer camp, is designed to explore the male perspective of issues related to Gender and Masculinity, Conflict Resolution, Emergency Disaster Preparedness, Health & Wellness, Life Skills, Substance Abuse, Sports and much more.

DoGA believes that there is much to be gained by giving young boys an opportunity to interact with and learn from positive and relatable male role models, ultimately providing them with tools and knowledge for the betterment of themselves, and in turn, society.

“The Men Engage Summer Institute will be taking place at a critical time, as the nation grapples with an increase in delinquency and deviant behaviour amongst youth, particularly young men.”, says Executive Director of the Directorate of Gender Affairs, Mr. Jamie Saunders.

Saunders also adds that “MESI will aim to reinforce positive values and principles amongst participants and provide them a safe space to explore issues and challenges that are relevant to them.”

The MES-I Summer Camp, which will host boys between the ages of 11-15, will be held at the T.N. Kirnon Primary School and will run from July 10th – 14th, 2023 from 9AM – 3PM.

Interested individuals can register in person by visiting our office on Old Parham Road, Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30AM – 12:30PM. Registration can also be completed by visiting our website: genderaffairs.gov.ag/mesi or via our social media platforms.

Please be advised that the deadline for registration is Tuesday 20th June at 12:30pm.

If more information is needed, please contact the office via phone at 463-5555 or via email at [email protected]