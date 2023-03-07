DoGA continues dedication to discussing Men’s Critical Issues

- Advertisement -

Last night, during a live television interview via the Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services (ABS), the Directorate of Gender Affairs (DoGA) commenced the relaunch and third instalment of The Men’s Critical Issues Series, where they discussed the topic: Pressure to make it as a man. The Objective of this series is to examine the ways existing social constructs and gender norms impact men and boys, sparking discussion on possible solutions to address the problems identified.

Men and boys continue to face numerous issues that can negatively impact their overall behaviours and attitudes, which ultimately has the potential to diminish their ability to be positive and impactful contributory members of society. Executive Director of the Directorate of Gender Affairs, Mr Jamie Saunders, stated that one of the major reasons for DoGA hosting this series is “so that men and boys

can continue to have a platform where their issues can be identified, heard and taken seriously.” Saunders added that “The Directorate intends to incorporate the issues identified and solutions proposed into our planning and programming.”

Over the next 5 months, the Men’s Critical Issues Series will cover a variation of topics, which include: Family – Conflict Resolution and Communication, Money Management and Investment, Managing Emotions and Mindsets, Men’s Accountability, Stigmatization of Men in Traditional Fields, and Addiction.