Does Simon’s resignation make the election petition against him moot? Ruling to be given today

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Does the resignation of Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon as an MP now make the election petition against him moot?

That is the question that High Court Justice Jan Drysdale will be answering at 10am Wednesday.

Simon, who was MP for St Mary’s South until his resignation on June 7, has been the subject of an election petition filed by constituent Casworth Aaron, arguing that Simon’s nomination was invalid.

At the time of his nomination, Simon was employed as a guidance counsellor for the Ministry of Education but he resigned from that position a fortnight before the election.

The country’s Constitution states “no person shall be qualified to be elected as a member of the House if they hold or are acting in any public office”.

During a preliminary hearing at the High Court on Monday, attorney-at-law Hugh Marshall Jr, representing the petitioner, argued that the court had a statutory obligation to continue to hear the case, noting the great public interest and the importance of the matter.

According to Marshall Jr, the election court should pronounce on the issue in the name of protecting democracy and the overall interests of the court. He argued that there was still an issue to be heard in the matter, regardless of the constitutionality of Simon’s resignation as an MP.

This was whether to declare the January 18 general election votes for Simon as invalid and thus his opponent, Senator Samantha Marshall, as the legitimate representative for St Mary’s South.

Marshall Jr also said that the case could potentially inform civil servants who may be interested in running for election office in the future as to the proper method of doing so.

This claim of public interest was also argued by the lawyers in the Attorney General’s Office, Roseanne Kim, Zachery Philips, and Carla Brookes-Harris, who said that the case was not an academic matter and that Simon’s resignation should not be used to circumvent the law.

Meanwhile, attorney Kenny Kendrickson, representing Simon, said that the issue was now moot, as the case rests on the validity of the House Speaker’s acceptance of Simon’s resignation.

Kendrickson argued that matters of public importance only arise where cases of fraud or corrupt practices are at play and thus a potential criminal matter could follow the petition’s conclusion.

Dr David Dorsett, representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sir Gerald Watt, also made submissions as an interested party in the matter.

He argued that any outcome in the case would be an exercise in futility as the St Mary’s South seat was now vacant and requires a by-election to be filled.

Dr Dorsett argued that the intent of Parliament was not to create an election court which could adjudicate on academic issues.

Simon’s resignation on June 7 has triggered a potential by-election to be held within 120 days of that date, where Simon and Marshall will face each other at the polls once again.