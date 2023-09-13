DoE, DCA plan Old Road site visit following reports of land clearing

Officials at the Department of the Environment and the Development Control Authority (DCA) will be visiting a site in Carlisle Bay where an excavator has been clearing acres of land for the past two weeks.

On Monday, Observer visited the site in Old Road accompanied by some local residents concerned about the environmental impact of the operation, particularly on the mangrove swamp.

A soil-based trail has blocked the pathway, joining a mile-long mangrove swamp and the sea.

Senior Environment Officer, Atto Lewis said the department only became aware of the clearing operation following the article published by Observer.

Chief Environment Officer, Diann Black -Layne also shared that no formal complaint had been made to the department concerning the clearing.

The department, however, said that it intends to visit the site and is working on getting information from the Development Control Authority (DCA), the agency responsible for granting approval for land development in Antigua and Barbuda.