DoE compiling report on Barbuda damage

October 14, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Ruleta Camacho-Thomas, Deputy Chief Environment Officer at the DoE (OBSERVER media photo)

Barbuda’s marine environment has suffered significantly from the passage of Hurricane Irma according to the Department of Environment (DoE).

This is one of the issues which the DoE plans to elaborate on in a report being compiled by its staff with the help of private partners on the status of the natural environment on the sister isle post-Irma.

Ruleta Camacho-Thomas, Deputy Chief Environment Officer at the DoE told OBSERVER media this week that, “some areas are recovering well and others are taking longer to recover.”

She said, “We have not quantified the loss in the marine and terrestrial sectors,” but added that from the DoE staff’s observations the “southwest and northwest regions of Barbuda have sustained a greater impact.”

Camacho-Thomas said the “widespread impact on the marine environment” was caused both by wave energy from the massive surge seen during the hurricane and from storm-water runoff.

After the hurricane, Trevor Walker, former member of parliament for Barbuda, told OBSEREVER media that the storm surge caused water to enter his house and rise to the level of his waist. He resided on River Road in Barbuda.

From the air, Barbuda’s coastline appears to have been significantly altered in some areas. In some cases, there are visible stretches of rocky coastline where there used to be sandy beaches.

Many animal populations have also suffered due to the passage of the Category 5 hurricane.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.