Doctor assaulted at hospital

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Mar1, CMC – Health Minister Nicholas Steele has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the physical assault of a medical doctor while he was on duty in the Accident and Emergency Unit at the General Hospital.

The assault occurred on Wednesday, when an unidentified man became impatient after he saw several others persons who came after him were being treated ahead of him.

Public Information Officer in the Ministry of Health, Keville Frederick said that the staff at the Emergency Unit was dealing with an emergency.

“The staff had already determined that his condition was not a life threatening medical emergency based on our training protocol,” he said.

The man then became very disruptive, pick up a wheel chair in the waiting area and assaulted the doctor by striking him in his back.

“The doctor sustained injuries and was rendered unfit for work and is now on sick leave,” Frederick said.

AS a result of the incident, Frederick said that some immediate action will be taken too increase the safety and security of staff and those seeking the services of the Accident and Emergency Department.

“As you will realise, this action endangered the life of both staff and the other persons awaiting care and so action is being taken immediately to increase the security measures,” he said.

The police said they were searching for the man.