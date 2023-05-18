Do the right thing, your Excellency Sir Rodney Williams

- Advertisement -

Yesterday was a red-letter day here in Antigua and Barbuda. It was the day when the petition calling on His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams to set up a Commission of Inquiry into all aspects of that deeply troubling Antigua Airways/human smuggling affair was presented to him. At around 9:00AM, the petition, bearing around eight thousand five hundred signatures, was officially presented at Government House. In a cordial and productive engagement that lasted all of ninety minutes in His Excellency’s office, Antiguans and Barbudans made their discontent over l’affaire de traffic d’etres humains known. Needless to say, we are issuing a call for our Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, to heed this call and accede to the request of the people. It is the right thing to do. It is the humanitarian thing to do. It is the only way, quite frankly, to clear the sullied name of Antigua and Barbuda, and absolve us of this dastardly crime against humanity.

For the most part, Antiguans and Barbudans are pleased with the performance of His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams as our Governor General. He has risen admirably above the fray of partisan politics, devoting himself to philanthropic causes and the steadfast execution of his duties as our Head of State. He is a thoughtful, kind, compassionate, gracious gentleman from the old school, following in the footsteps of his esteemed father, the late MP Ernest Williams, who was affectionately known as the ‘Minister of Manners.’ No matter how triflingly he might be engaged, His Excellency’s affect has never lost its polite bearing and the acme of good breeding. He has given the warmest of handshakes, the most exuberant wave, and the broadest of smiles to all and sundry, looking us right in the eye, giving us his undivided attention, and assuring us that he cares. We urge him to continue in that vein as it pertains to the good name of Antigua and Barbuda, and the Africans who were taken advantage of by unscrupulous human trafficking operatives.

Sir Rodney does not need to have his sterling reputation sullied by ignoring the will and pleasure of the people, and kowtowing to the vile demands of this perverse Administration. He is better than that. We expect better than that of him. He cannot join forces with perdition to, as it were, ‘whistle past this graveyard.’ Nothing good will come out of him, or Those in High Places, pretending that a clear problem does not exist. We submit that a Commission of Inquiry will go a long way towards providing answers, and exposing and stopping those involved in facilitating and colluding with human traffickers.

In an appearance on yesterday’s VOICE OF THE PEOPLE (VOP) broadcast on our Observer radio, social and political activist, and United Progressive Party (UPP) Mobilisation Officer, George Wehner, urged the Governor General to do right by the people of Antigua and Barbuda by listening to their voices of outrage. He exclaimed that ‘the voice of the people is the voice of God,’ and he suggested that the thousands of signatories to the petition are nothing to be sneezed at. In concluding, he quoted Micah 6:8, a passage of scripture that is often used to compel those in high places to do right by the people: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.”We urge the Governor General to pay the more earnest heed.

The Governor General has ignored previous calls for a Commission of Inquiry, but we suggest that the import of this Antigua Airways scandal is such that it cannot be ignored as in times past. He must show his backbone and courage in standing up for that which is right, in the sight of God and man. What, does he want history to record him as being a spineless, sniveling coward? Does he want to be remembered as the man who could not stand up to the shady political directorate? Does he want to be remembered as the Top Dawg’s lap dog? Does he want to forever be the face of a man who could not stand by his convictions and hold high a torch for that in which he believes? We think not.

Sir Rodney, your legacy compels you to do the right thing. History calls upon you. Do not fail the test of history. Your last headmaster, the highly esteemed Dr Alfred Blackett of the Antigua Grammar School (AGS), hailed you as “The best head-boy I ever had.” He often spoke glowingly of your unfailing politeness, your honesty and integrity, your diligence, and your determination to always do right by your alma mater and your fellow students. He would turn in his sainted grave, were you to do anything other than respond in the affirmative to the plaintive calls of the people. Our eminent Ambassador Bruce Haile Goodwin, a contemporary of yours at the AGS, also spoke of your glory days at the ol’ alma mater on yesterday’s VOP. He urged you to live up to your reputation, and not let the people of Antigua and Barbuda down. He was quite passionate. Actually, his call, an appeal to your good graces and good senses and sensibilities, was all the more poignant, because he very rarely calls-in to the talk-shows. Clearly, he feels rather strongly about this issue. He spoke with a great deal of respect and affection for you – referring to you as “my dear friend.” Sir Rodney, please be guided accordingly.

