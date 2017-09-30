DNA’s Erica Edwards vows to reverse social decay in Rural South

September 30, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

A section of the crowd that attended the launch of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) on Tuesday. (OBSERVER media photos)

Erica Edwards, the newly announced Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate for St. John’s City South has blamed a host of social ills afflicting the constituency, including prostitution, sexual abuse, delinquency and crime, on the inaction of Eustace “Teco” Lake, the current parliamentary representative for the area.

Edwards, officially Antigua and Barbuda’s newest politician, pledged that if elected, she would implement numerous programmes to foster employment and entrepreneurship, reduce crime, and support the most vulnerable in the constituency.

She was speaking to those who turned out at the Golden Grove Primary School on Thursday night for the launch of the DNA’s third candidate. The unveiling of Edwards followed that of Gameal Joyce in St. Paul’s and Kimel Richards in St. John’s City West.

Among other things, Edwards promised “subsidised child care and early childhood education centres” as well as a “career guidance and small business centre” and “after-school programmes that offer a wide variety of sports, arts and cultural activities.”

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
