DNA responds to resignations of Louis Rivera and Gameal Joyce

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) advises that colleagues Louis Rivera and Gameal Joyce, the DNA’s former candidates in the St. John’s Rural North and St. Paul constituencies, have tendered their resignations from the Party following separate discussions held with the Political Leader.

Massiah stated, “our respective discussions were frank, amicable and respectful as always. Their contributions to the DNA are memorable and I have always welcomed and respected their independence and tenacity. Politics is fluid and dynamic and the very essence of democracy will always present opportunities for shifts, realignment and change.”

The DNA will continue to grow and evolve as a political movement and will continue to champion the principles of Transformational Leadership, Good Governance, Accountability and Transparency in public life. We remain committed to our motto, “Prosperity for All”, and our unshakeable belief that a better Antigua and Barbuda is possible!

We wish our former colleagues well in their future endeavours.