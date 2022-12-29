DNA Replaces Candidate for St. George Constituency

- Advertisement -

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) is pleased to announce its replacement candidate for the St. George constituency – Col. Benjamin Quinland who, yesterday, was duly nominated to contest the upcoming general elections in the constituency.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of the previous candidate.

Col. Benjamin Quinland is an airline Pilot by profession and a patriot at heart whose family lineage spans the Potters, Pigotts and New Winthorpes communities.

He understands the challenges facing the aviation sector as well as, the socio-economic realities plaguing the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

He is a conscientious, focused, committed and visionary leader who is ready to serve.

DNA President, Joanne Massiah, stated, “I am excited and honoured to welcome Col. Quinland to our DNA family! His entry into the political arena proves yet again the agility and attractiveness of the DNA to young people … it also exemplifies the dynamism and fluidity of politics. I am confident that he will hit the ground running and excite the constituents to elect him as their member of Parliament at the upcoming general elections.”

The DNA remains committed to our goal to build a cadre of leaders who are committed to our party’s transformational leadership philosophy and to deliver our motto, Prosperity for All.