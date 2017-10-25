DNA: MP’s arrest damages the country’s reputation

The newly-formed Democratic National Alliance (DNA) has expressed shock over the recent arrest of Member of Parliament Asot Michael indicating that it inflicts “another” blow to Antigua and Barbuda’s reputation.

In a statement to the media, the party also said it found it curious that Prime Minister Gaston Browne “acted with rapid fire in invoking Minister Michael’s appointment as a Cabinet Minister and relieving him of all portfolios while admitting that he had no firm details about the arrest.”

Michael was detained by the Metropolitan Police on Monday on his arrival at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. and was kept for questioning for several hours before he was released.

Details of the arrest remained sketchy; however, immediately after the news broke, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams was instructed to relieve the MP of his duties “pending the outcome of his arrest.”

The instructions came via email from the Office of the Prime Minister.

 

