DNA confident of success in next election￼

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) says the party remains confident that it could be successful at the polls once the general elections constitutionally due in 2023 are called.

This declaration was made amid the historic trend of third parties failing to impress at the ballots both in Antigua and Barbuda and across the region.

St Peter team leader for the DNA Chaneil Imhoff said people have grown tired of the main options.

“People are tired of red and blue and they are ready to try something new. Throughout our canvasing, not only in St Peter but throughout the length and breadth of Antigua, persons have indicated that they tried both of these over the years and they have turned out very similar,” Imhoff contended on yesterday’s Observer AM show.

Imhoff revealed that the DNA is preparing to announce its slate of candidates shortly.

“We plan to unveil our slate at the end of the month. Watch this space – we are going to be doing something different because we are all about being new, fresh and dynamic,” Imhoff added.