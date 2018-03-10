DNA candidates reports malicious damage to vehicle

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) says it “condemns the malicious” damage done the campaign vehicle of its candidate for St John’s Rural East.

The DNA candidate in that area is Vincent “Vere” Cornelius. He told OBSERVER media this morning that it appears someone threw a stone into the front windshield and this resulted in it cracking.

He said it had to have occurred between Friday night when he parked it following his campaign runs and Saturday morning when one of his tenants saw it and reported it to him.

He also told OBSERVER media that when he decided to run for office he did not foresee having to deal with attacks on his property or person.

The DNA issued a press statement on the matter this morning, calling on all parties, candidates and supporters to “cease and desist” from all acts of violence on the campaign trail.

Cornelius made a similar appeal when he spoke to OBSERVER media.