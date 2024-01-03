DJ fined almost $23K for marijuana

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A local disc jockey was slapped with a heavy fine yesterday after he was found in possession of marijuana.

On December 29, 2023, officers executed a search warrant on the Martin’s Village premises of Rasdolvon Phillip — also known as DJ Shatta Ratta — and found transparent bags and small ziploc bags with cannabis.

A more thorough search also led to the discovery of hashish.

Law enforcement subsequently found Phillip’s partner, Kyla Martin, selling alcoholic beverages without a licence.

Both individuals were arrested and charged, with the couple facing accusations of possessing 759 grams of weed and possession with the intent to transfer it to others, along with possession of 34 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, Martin faced charges related to selling liquor without a licence and exposing liquor for sale.

While Phillip admitted guilt in possessing the illegal drugs, he denied there was any intention to sell them.

On the other hand, Martin pleaded not guilty to the drug-related charges but admitted to selling and exposing alcohol without a licence.

During the court proceedings, DJ Shatta Ratta explained that he possessed the marijuana (estimated at $7,590) and hashish (valued at $850) for personal use among friends.

The court imposed a fine of $22,770 for the weed, with a three-month grace period for payment. He was reprimanded and discharged for the hashish.

Martin, despite being convicted for selling liquor without a licence, was also reprimanded and discharged, sparing her from further legal consequences.