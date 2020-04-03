Discounted fuel for fishermen

Fishermen will benefit from a 20 percent reduction in fuel costs under new plans outlined by the Ministry of Agriculture to guarantee food security in Antigua and Barbuda.

The decision comes amid the Covid-19 crisis and should, according to a press release, “cushion the effects of the coronavirus on the fisheries sector”.

It said “the lowering of the cost of fuel, which took effect on Monday 30 March 2020, will last for 90 days”.

The decision was welcomed by Fisheries Minister, Samantha Marshall, as she underscored the importance of the role of fisherfolk in food nutrition and security, especially during this time.

The release also explained that “this assistance to fishermen is part of a major initiative which the ministry has launched among large scale farmers to help the ministry drive increased crop production as it looks to further strengthen the local food chain in this Covid-19 era”.

Meanwhile, the release reminded all fishermen registered with the Fisheries Division to ensure that they are in possession of an official identification card when operating during the curfew.

“Those failing to do so will face the brunt of the law,” the release added.