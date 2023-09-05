Disciplinary hearing against Chief Magistrate proceeds after judge dismisses injunction

- Advertisement -

Embattled Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh is said to be in the hot seat as the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) has begun its disciplinary hearing against her.

According to reports, yesterday morning a High Court judge dismissed an injunction filed by Walsh against the Commission as part of her response to the disciplinary charges brought against her.

This led to the swift start of the matter which may dictate her future as a judicial officer.

The suspended leader of the magistracy was seeking injunctive relief while pursuing a constitutional claim against the Commission.

To support her case, Walsh has assembled a legal team comprising Kenny Kentish, Wendel Robinson, and Leon ‘Chaku’ Symister.

She apparently contended that her constitutional rights were infringed upon, and she was denied natural justice throughout the disciplinary process.

Her legal team presented arguments for the injunction on Saturday but, on Monday, the application was dismissed.

A hearing which was not open to the public then began moments later.

Walsh was suspended by the JLSC on July 20th with full pay until further notice.

This was after she received at least 10 disciplinary charges on July 12th.

The specific details of those allegations remain unclear.