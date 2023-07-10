Disabled woman receives wheelchair

- Advertisement -

Shanika James, a disabled woman, is the recipient of a new wheelchair, thanks to a gracious Potters resident

The Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons Living with Disabilities received the wheelchair and handed it over recently.

Bernard Warner said that the gift was timely since James had been struggling with mobility over the years.

“We are happy and thankful that the donor saw the need to bring this chair to the Association. We know it will go a long way in helping James with her posture, and the comfort and safety required.

The wheelchair is equipped with various features including upper and lower body seat belts and a proper cushion.

“We want to continue to appeal to the public that you can donate to us because we can pass it over to other members. We have a lot of people in need, from housing to prosthetics, homes, even transportation, food, and financial support. A lot of different needs exist,” Warner added.