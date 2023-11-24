Disability Association President lashes out at presence of Director at disability emblem launch

- Advertisement -

The President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association for Persons Living with Disabilities (ABAPD), Bernard Warner, has criticised the lack of his association’s presence at the recent launch of parking emblems for use by disabled drivers.

The official launch, broadcast on state media ABS, was attended by the Director of the National Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre for persons with Disabilities, Regan Calliste, alongside the head of the Traffic Department Elson Quammie and the Project Officer for the Transport Board, Sherrylaine Bowens.

However, speaking to Observer media, Warner took umbrage with Calliste’s presence at the launch.

“Calliste came in literally like a thief in the night—he had nothing to do with the negotiations, he had nothing to do with the marches that we did to fight for the [disability] parking.

“But he waits until I travelled to Barbados … and went to the [Permanent Secretary] to negotiate and to put down the association, and then stole the moment and launched a product he had nothing to do with,” Warner told Observer.

Warner also criticised the move to launch the emblems with no prior notice to the Disabilities Association, which has been at the forefront of lobbying for the changes.

“I think this speaks to his credibility as an individual representing the interests of persons with disabilities, and we should not trust him because he is someone who divides people,” Warner argued.

Calliste has been the Director at the National Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre for persons with Disabilities for several years.

Warner said the association had fought for years for the benefit of persons living with disabilities, not Director Calliste.

“You have people with disabilities that have fought for Antiguans and Barbudans, through our organisation, to ratify the UN Convention [on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities], we passed the Disabilities [and Equal Opportunities] Act through lobbying of our organisation and we saw the amendment of the traffic legislation because [of us].

“Mr Calliste was nowhere around, or involved, or had any vision, nor foresight of what is going on, and for him to go on [state media] to sit down and launch something was like a thief in the night,” he said.

Efforts to reach Calliste for comment were unsuccessful up to press time.