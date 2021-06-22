Director of NODS joins regional assessment team in Guyana

Spread the love













The Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) Philmore Mullin will travel to Guyana today as part of a team that will assess the current flooding in the South American country.

According to a NODS release, Mullin will lead a detailed damage sector assessment team that will assess five regions where disaster areas have been declared, as well as to evaluate the coordination function within the regions. Several sectors have been targeted as a priority to include agriculture, health, water, shelters, mining and the social sector.





Images of the recent floods in some areas of Guyana (Photos courtesy the Civil Defence Commission in Guyana and CDEMA)

He will join a CDEMA advanced team that arrived in Guyana last Thursday.

On June 10, Guyana’s President Mohammed Irfaan Ali declared a disaster in the country, specifically Regions 2, 5, 6, 7 and 10, due to extreme rainfall affecting northern and southern Guyana.

It is anticipated that the CDEMA mission will last between 10 and 12 days.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s neighbour Suriname has also been adversely affected by heavy and constant rainfall and, according to information from CDEMA, for the first time the capital, Paramaribo, is subject to massive flooding. Approximately 1,000 households or over 6,500 persons have been displaced.

Personnel at CDEMA have been monitoring the situation and noted that the Regional Response Mechanism remains on stand-by and is available to support Suriname as required.