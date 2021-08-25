28 C
St John's
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesDigicel stores close after employees infected with covid
The Big Stories

Digicel stores close after employees infected with covid

0
40
Digicel retail store on the corner of Market and Redcliffe Street

Telecommunications giant Digicel has shut the doors on all of its shops and stores in Antigua after three of its 60 employees tested positive for Covid.

The company confirmed the news to Observer this afternoon.

And while it was tightlipped on precisely how many staff tested positive, a spokeswoman described it as a small number.

The Irish-owned company said its stores and shops would remain closed for the remainder of the week while deep cleaning and sanitization activities are underway.

Digicel says, from the onset of the pandemic, the firm has taken extensive steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff and to support governments and communities with outreach and prevention activities.

Meanwhile, Digicel’s customers are being told to use the MyDigicel app or to contact the Customer Care team via numbers published on the company’s Facebook page.

Previous articleMan stabbed during argument
Next articleContact tracing underway at Prison after inmate tests positive for covid
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

nineteen − six =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021