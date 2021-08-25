Digicel stores close after employees infected with covid

Telecommunications giant Digicel has shut the doors on all of its shops and stores in Antigua after three of its 60 employees tested positive for Covid.

The company confirmed the news to Observer this afternoon.

And while it was tightlipped on precisely how many staff tested positive, a spokeswoman described it as a small number.

The Irish-owned company said its stores and shops would remain closed for the remainder of the week while deep cleaning and sanitization activities are underway.

Digicel says, from the onset of the pandemic, the firm has taken extensive steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff and to support governments and communities with outreach and prevention activities.

Meanwhile, Digicel’s customers are being told to use the MyDigicel app or to contact the Customer Care team via numbers published on the company’s Facebook page.