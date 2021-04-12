DIGICEL DONATES US$500,000 FOR URGENT RELIEF ASSISTANCE IN ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

Spread the love













Digital Operator, Digicel Group, today announced its donation of US$500,000 worth of much-needed items to support the urgent relief efforts in St. Vincent & the Grenadines caused by the Le Soufriere volcanic activity.

With thousands of people evacuated from the red zone and housed in shelters and significant ash fall resulting from the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere affecting the entire island, the situation is developing and deteriorating.

Leveraging its global reach and supply chains, Digicel will work with the Government of St. Vincent & the Grenadines to identify immediate needs – as well as procuring and shipping items identified as urgently needed in these early stages by the National Emergency Management Organisation.

Commenting on the assistance, Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O’Brien, said; “With our priorities being helping to keep people safe and keeping them connected, it’s at times like these that our natural instinct is to want to do everything we can to help. As a company, as a team and as the Digicel family, we are here for the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines and ready to help in a meaningful way.”

“We take our responsibility as a provider of critical national infrastructure very seriously. Ably and energetically led by Fanta Williams, our CEO for Digicel St. Vincent & the Grenadines, our Business Continuity Management teams are mobilised on-island and across the Caribbean and our focus is on ensuring our network serves the needs of the people at this critical and unsettling time – and that we come through this together.”