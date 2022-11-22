Dickenson Bay nominated ‘Best Caribbean Beach’ in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

- Advertisement -

Dickenson Bay has been nominated in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards!

An expert panel selected Dickenson Bay as a contender for Best Caribbean Beach, in the contest which just launched.

The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-beach-2023/.

Antigua and Barbuda also received nominations in the following categories:

Best Caribbean Rum Distillery: Antigua Distillery

Vote- Best Caribbean Rum Distillery Nominees: 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards



Best Caribbean Beach Bar: Ana’s Restaurant, and Catherine’s Cafe

Vote- Best Caribbean Beach Bar Nominees: 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards



Best Caribbean Attraction: Nelson’s Dockyard

Vote- Best Caribbean Attraction Nominees: 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards



A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.

Voting ends Monday, December 19th and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, December 30th at 12:00pm EST.

