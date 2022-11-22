Dickenson Bay nominated ‘Best Caribbean Beach’ in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

dickenson bay antigua courtesy the antigua and barbuda tourism authority
Dickenson Bay has been nominated in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards!

An expert panel selected Dickenson Bay as a contender for Best Caribbean Beach, in the contest which just launched.

The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-beach-2023/

Antigua and Barbuda also received nominations in the following categories: 

Best Caribbean Rum Distillery: Antigua Distillery

Vote- Best Caribbean Rum Distillery Nominees: 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards

Best Caribbean Beach Bar: Ana’s Restaurant, and Catherine’s Cafe

Vote- Best Caribbean Beach Bar Nominees: 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards

Best Caribbean Attraction: Nelson’s Dockyard 

Vote- Best Caribbean Attraction Nominees: 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards

A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.

Voting ends Monday, December 19th and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, December 30th at 12:00pm EST. 

