Development on Maiden Island sparks environmental and cultural concerns

Maiden Island, a small uninhabited island off the coast of Antigua, has long been a cherished destination for local campers and nature enthusiasts.

However, recent construction activity on its pristine beach has raised alarm among residents and environmental groups.

The island, formerly owned by American financier R Allen Stanford, is now the property of Jumby Bay, an exclusive private island resort.

Local fishermen first noticed the development, believed to be a restaurant, and alerted environmentalists to the situation.

Guishonne Powell, a nature ranger with the Integrated Health Outreach youth arm, expressed concern about the project.

“We’ve been reaching out to the Jumby Bay Resort to find out who the developer is and what environmental assessments have been done,” Powell stated.

“So far, we haven’t really gotten any answers.”

The development has struck an emotional chord with many locals.

Powell explained that “Maiden Island has a sentimental value because some of us grew up going there every Easter for camping. Many citizens see that island as part of their culture.”

Environmental concerns are also at the forefront. Chelsea Agard, another nature ranger, highlighted the potential impact on wildlife.

“We have endangered species like the Antiguan racer snake and whistling duck on Maiden Island,” Agard said. “By removing the mangroves, we’re basically removing their life source.”

Jumby Bay Island, when approached for comment, stated that most of the island would be retained as a nature reserve, with more information to be released soon.

The Department of Environment and the Fisheries Division have both acknowledged they are investigating the matter.

This development comes after Jumby Bay reportedly acquired Maiden Island to protect it from being part of a planned special economic zone by Chinese investor Yida Zhang, who had purchased 1600 acres of Antigua’s north-east.