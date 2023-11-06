Devastated relatives demand answers over death of loved one  

- Advertisement -

Relatives of a 27-year-old woman who died last week while under the care of Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital have arrived in Antigua from Dominica seeking answers.

Lateefa George reportedly passed away sometime between October 30 and 31, leaving her family devastated and in search of answers.

A source close to the matter told Observer that Lateefa’s mother received a call about her death around 9am on October 31. She had last seen Lateefa alive just the day before. Information reaching Observer indicates that Lateefa had been receiving treatment at the hospital for an extended period.

Lateefa George (Facebook photo)

The family remains in the dark about the circumstances leading to Lateefa’s untimely demise, including whether she died at Clarevue itself or at another medical facility.

Observer has learned that the family intends to retain the services of an attorney to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Antigua-born Lateefa, a former Jennings Secondary School student, was her parents’ only child.

Matron at Clarevue, Juliet De La Bastide, was approached for comment but declined to do so. She did express her sorrow, saying that she was “saddened” by Lateefa’s death. She added that she had been on leave at the time of Lateefa’s passing.

Ena Dalso-Henry, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, was also contacted. She told Observer she had only learnt of the death via social media.