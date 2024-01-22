Deterville and Joseph record braces as Old Road wins eighth straight in ABFA’s Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

National midfielder Raheem Deterville and Rakeem Joseph both scored twice as former champions Old Road FC kept their eight-game unbeaten streak alive with a 4-2 victory over FC Aston Villa in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division on Saturday.

Playing at the body’s technical and training center located on Sir Sydney Walling Highway, Deterville put Old Road ahead as early as the eighth minute before Joseph doubled their advantage just 12 minutes later when he struck in the 20th minute.

However, Orel Edwards pulled a goal back for Aston Villa, striking in the 34th minute. An own goal from Old Road’s Carlon Molina then helped bring Villa on level terms at 2-2 with Old Road.

Deterville, the league’s chief marksman with 13 strikes, however completed his brace in minute 88 to give Old Road a 3-2 advantage. Joseph rounded off Old Road’s scoring in added time when he struck from close range to also complete his brace.

The win pushed Old Road to 24 points from eight showings while the loss — Villa’s first in eight showings — left them on 17 points and third on the 16-team standings.

There was victory as well for Willikies Warriors as they beat Ottos Rangers 3-1 in Saturday’s opening clash.

Ironically, it was Rangers who drew first blood when Elijah McDonald netted in the opening minute of the clash to put them one-nil up.

However, James Simon scored his first of two goals from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to put Willikies on level terms. Keith Conner put Willikies ahead on minute 33 before Simon scored a second from the penalty spot in minute 65 to eventually hand the team from east only their second win in seven matches.

The victory pushed Willikes to nine points from seven showings while Rangers remain on eight points from eight outings.

In Saturday’s feature clash, Parham FC and Green City FC played to a scoreless draw. It was City’s first points in seven matches while Parham inchedonto three points from the same number of outings.