DeSuza hattrick propels PMS to huge win in schools football

By Neto Baptiste

National striker Gabrielle DeSuza scored a hattrick as Princess Margaret School (PMS) inflicted a 7-0 trouncing on Jennings Secondary School (JSS) in the Girls’ Under-20 division of the ongoing Schools Football competition on Wednesday.

DeSuza had help from K’niece Browne who scored twice, while Brean Willett and Ajahna Martin both netted twice to complete the onslaught.

There was victory as well for the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) who beat St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) by a 4-0 margin. Shajary Samuel led the way with a double strike with single conversions from Donesha Samuel and Lashanti Copper.

In the other female match contested on Wednesday, the Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) defeated Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 2-1.

Prelicia Warner and Deniah Winspear were on target for the victors, while Azarih Cochrane was on target for Clare Hall.

Meanwhile, in the line Boys’ Under-20 contest, Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE) defeated Irene B Williams Secondary (IBWS) 5-0.

Shaquan Simmons scored twice with single conversions from Kadeem Campbell, Denyah Looby and Abraham Barry.