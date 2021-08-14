29.9 C
St John's
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
HomeLocalDeSouza Road Man Charged in Airport Drug Bust
LocalNewsThe Big Stories

DeSouza Road Man Charged in Airport Drug Bust

0
0
Rumar Omar Bailey, a Jamaican national was arrested and charged with Possession of 2 pounds of Cannabis, Importation of Cannabis, and being concerned in the supplying of Cannabis.

The police say they have made a breakthrough into the recent drug bust at the V. C. Bird International Airport.

Rumar Omar Bailey, a Jamaican national residing at DeSouza Road was arrested
and charged with Possession of two pounds of Cannabis, Importation of Cannabis,
and being concerned in the supplying of Cannabis.

On Wednesday August, 11 both the police and customs conducted an operation
at Liat Cargo and discovered two separate containers with cannabis inside.

Eighty-nine pounds of the controlled substance was found inside one container, while another two pounds were concealed inside cans of Gourmet Caramel Corn.

Further investigations were carried out into the matter, and the accused was taken
into custody by the police on Friday and charged.

A further probe is currently on-going into the other portion of the seizure. He is expected in court next week.

Previous articleMajor magnitude 7.1 earthquake – Haiti Region
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

thirteen − 6 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021