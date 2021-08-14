DeSouza Road Man Charged in Airport Drug Bust

The police say they have made a breakthrough into the recent drug bust at the V. C. Bird International Airport.

Rumar Omar Bailey, a Jamaican national residing at DeSouza Road was arrested

and charged with Possession of two pounds of Cannabis, Importation of Cannabis,

and being concerned in the supplying of Cannabis.

On Wednesday August, 11 both the police and customs conducted an operation

at Liat Cargo and discovered two separate containers with cannabis inside.

Eighty-nine pounds of the controlled substance was found inside one container, while another two pounds were concealed inside cans of Gourmet Caramel Corn.

Further investigations were carried out into the matter, and the accused was taken

into custody by the police on Friday and charged.

A further probe is currently on-going into the other portion of the seizure. He is expected in court next week.