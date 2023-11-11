Derrick Edwards: Former striker calls for dialogue, solutions to ‘destroyed’ Bolans playing field

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former national striker and a member of the Bolans Football Club (BFC), Derrick “Pretty Boy” Edwards, wants urgent action taken to rectify what he has labelled a dire situation at the Bolans playing field.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Edwards said the use of heavy machinery on the playing surface in Bolans has left the field, which is utilised by two community football teams and the Bolans Blasters cricket team, in a near unusable state.

“Neither Sap nor Bolans can get a good area to practice in. Presently we’re [Bolans] are practicing on a 30×30 and I think is just using a little 40×40 because the field is destroyed. The big trucks and so on they used on the field and all those big wheels are on the field right now with some big deep holes all over the field,” he said.

A portion of the field where water has settled in a deep channel created by wheels of heavy duty machinery. The area designated for the construction of a stand has reportedly created an issue where the running off of water is concerned, causing water to setting at the back of the northern goal post. Some residents have voiced concerns over the health posed by the water that has settled on the field where the breeding of mosquitos are concerned.

One of Antigua and Barbuda’s prolific goal-scorers, Edwards also pointed to what he said could be a health hazard where the ongoing erecting of a stand on the field has resulted in flooding in some areas.

“Right now down there is like Country Pond with water. They said they are going to build a stand at the back but that area is where the water walks to drain off the field so presently it is blocked. They trapped the water right there so there is a lot of water on the field and not only that, it is green right now because it is not going anywhere. Bolans cannot play a home game there this season and no cricket can play there this season either if we don’t get it fixed urgently,” he said.

The former player called on all stakeholders to play their part in helping to rectify the issue.

“We are in the process of having a meeting with both the football and the cricket so we can work this out. I am calling on Mr [Dwayne George] to come on the pasture so we can have a dialogue and get this fixed. There are a lot of young men who play cricket and football, so I am just calling on the authorities to just answer the call to come and have some dialogue,” Edwards said.

The Bolans playing field had been earmarked by the government for development ahead of the recent by-election in the St Mary’s South Constituency. The field was also the venue for a number of political rallies and meeting hosted by the various political parties.