Dep’t of Youth Affairs, Youths Arise collaborate on hygiene initiative at Greenbay Primary

- Advertisement -

Approximately 50 Grade Six students at Greenbay Primary School received sanitary and grooming packages, fruits and gift items, as well as valuable information on hygiene, period poverty, healthy eating, and male grooming on November 16.

The students also capitalised on the presence of a mobile barber who was on site for those who needed haircuts.

The initiative was a collaborative effort between the Department of Youth Affairs (DYA) and Youths Arise which continue to raise awareness about good hygiene practices among individuals and communities.

“This initiative is one that must continue. The presenters were awesome, and I must also express much gratitude to President of Youths Arise, Makiba Ward, VP Malika Ward-Gomes, and the rest of the team who understand the importance of collaboration.

“We look forward to working with them on more projects,” Director of Youth Affairs Dr Jrucilla Samuel said.

One of the presenters, National Youth Ambassador Chrysean Jarvis, explained assertively that “when you take care of yourself, it shows. Grooming helps you to look and feel your best. It boosts your confidence and self-esteem, too”.

Jarvis received tremendous support from renowned Chef Melvin Myers and volunteer barber and educator Ruel Patrick during his interactive discussion on male grooming and hygiene. With a creative display of fruits at the front of the room, the youngsters learnt that healthy eating and male grooming contribute to their overall well-being.

Chef Myers advised them to be wisely selective and consistent with the food they eat as he explained his passion for food and his culinary journey.

In the field of hair hygiene, Patrick had some great tips for the boys. Before he started to cut their hair, he told them that they should wash their hair twice weekly. According to Patrick, this does not only help with a polished appearance, but also to prevent acne, hair and skin diseases.

In a separate session, National Youth Ambassador Janet Simon, Registered Nurse Betty-Ann Bloodman, and members of Youths Arise highlighted the need for sixth-grade girls to develop and maintain good hygiene habits from an early age. They also urged them to exercise empathy, especially for persons who cannot afford sanitary products.

As she gave the closing remarks at the end of a productive day, the DYA director lauded Youths Arise for their consistent efforts and thanked all volunteers for making Thursday memorable for the sixth graders.

Dr Samuel added that the DYA will continue the hygiene initiative in other educational institutions.