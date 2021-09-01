29.1 C
St John's
Wednesday, 01 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesDepression strengthens into TS Larry over Eastern Caribbean
The Big Stories

Depression strengthens into TS Larry over Eastern Caribbean

0
123

At 8am, the center of Tropical Storm Larry was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 24.8 West.

The National Hurricane Center says Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h). 

A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of
days, followed by a turn to the northwest over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

Previous articleDiabetes Association still yearning for permanent home to better help patients
Next articleEastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank Limited Completes the Acquisition of Scotiabank’s Operations in Antigua and Barbuda
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

sixteen − 7 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021