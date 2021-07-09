Department of Youth Affairs recognizes the nation’s finest at annual National Youth Awards

Sixteen young people across the country have been recognized on a national level by the Department of Youth Affairs (DYA) for outstanding work in their respective disciplines.

The awards and the recipients for 2021 are: the Education Award – Mjolnir Messiah, Sports Award – Joella Lloyd, Culture & Performing Arts Award – Gavin Francis and Asher Otto, Prime Minister’s EDP Award – Entrepreneur Guishonne Powell, Young Media Practioner Award – Leon Norville, Tourism Award – Refica Attwood (Service), Jon Whyte (Management), Young Activist Award – Chaneil Imhoff, Young Pioneer Award – Caleb Gardiner, Young Artisan Award – DJavan Ryan, Barbuda’s Youth Award -Glenesha Payne, DYA’s Special Award – Sanity Chaser, and police officers, Alexander Reid, Kenneth Matthew and Jermaine Babb for their continued support to the Antigua and Barbuda Cadet Corp.

Acting Director of the Department of Youth Affairs, Dr Jrucilla Samuel said that “Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has so many psychological, social and economic repercussions, youth have remained focused on nation building.”

The annual awards ceremony, which was held virtually this year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be aired on State media, featuring keynote addresses from the country’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, and Social Transformation Minister, Dean Jonas.