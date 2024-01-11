Demoted Blackhawks lose again while Lion Hill beat Bendals in First Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former Premier Division champions, Liberta Blackhawks, suffered a fourth loss in five matches as they continue to struggle in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) First Division, going under 4-0 to Fort Road on Tuesday.

Playing at home, Fort Road was led by Brandon Michael who recorded a brace with goals in minutes 29 and 56. There were single conversions from Alren Lewis who struck in the 23rd minute and Dewey Thomas who rounded off the scoring in minute 75.

Paul as a child

The win carries Fort Road to six points from seven outings and seventh on the 11-team standings, while Blackhawks remain second from bottom with just three points.

Also, there was a one-nil triumph for Lion Hill over Bendals when they met at Golden Grove. The lone goal of the match came from Tishorn Davis in the second minute, moving Lion Hill to 11 points from seven outings, and fourth on the standings. Bendals are third from bottom with just four points from six matches.

In the other clash, Attacking Saints and Police played to a scoreless draw. Saints moved to 11 points from six matches and third on the standings while the lawmen lay sixth with nine points.

The match between English Harbour and Celtics FC did not materialise due to a scheduling mix-up.

Paul Nedd was the Barbuda Council’s Secretary from 2018 to 2022 (Facebook photos)