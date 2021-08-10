Delice charges upgraded to murder

By Elesha George

Alfred Delice of St Johnstons Village has now been charged with the murder of Steve ‘Pablo’ Francis.

An earlier charge of attempted murder was withdrawn this afternoon and Delice will now face trial for murder.

He was remanded back to Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) and is expected to return to court on November, 17, 2021.

The 42-year-old-father-of-one died a week after being stabbed during an altercation with Delice on July, 21.

His lawyer, Wendel Robinson who appeared in court after the charges were laid, reminded the prosecution that there was a serious matter of self defence to consider in the case.