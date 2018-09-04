Delay in the resumption of school in Barbuda

September 4, 2018 Theresa Goodwin The Big Stories No comments

Director of NODS Philmore Mullin

Students from the Holy Trinity Primary School in Barbuda will have to wait another week before they are able to return to the classroom because of delay in the construction of temporary classrooms which were expected to be completed in time for the new school year.

Two temporary classrooms are currently under construction to house primary school students on the premises of Low School, which is immediately west of the former location of Holy Trinity Primary.

This is in addition to four which are already constructed in the same area.

Contractors from Barbuda, along with workers from the Barbuda Council, are responsible for the work.

Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), Philmore Mullin said while there were some delays in getting materials over to Barbuda to complete the construction, he is hoping to hand over the keys to the building shortly.

“We sent those materials over last Thursday or Friday. My last report was that the doors and windows were installed, the remainder of the roof and capping were put on and so between now and Friday we intend to hand over the keys,” Mullin said.

Once the construction phase is completed, primary school students on the sister island will have access to 10 classrooms along with facilities for the principal and staff of the educational institution.

In addition to this, two classrooms will be added to the Sir Mc Chesney George Secondary School.

Secondary school students, on the other hand, were able to resume classes at the Sir McChesney George Secondary School yesterday, according to Chairman of the Barbuda Council Wade Burton.

The Holy Trinity Primary School received major damage during the passage of Hurricane Irma last year, students from the school shared the compound of the Sir Mc Chesney George Secondary when school re-started on the sister isle in January this year.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.