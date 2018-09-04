Delay in the resumption of school in Barbuda

Students from the Holy Trinity Primary School in Barbuda will have to wait another week before they are able to return to the classroom because of delay in the construction of temporary classrooms which were expected to be completed in time for the new school year.

Two temporary classrooms are currently under construction to house primary school students on the premises of Low School, which is immediately west of the former location of Holy Trinity Primary.

This is in addition to four which are already constructed in the same area.

Contractors from Barbuda, along with workers from the Barbuda Council, are responsible for the work.

Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), Philmore Mullin said while there were some delays in getting materials over to Barbuda to complete the construction, he is hoping to hand over the keys to the building shortly.

“We sent those materials over last Thursday or Friday. My last report was that the doors and windows were installed, the remainder of the roof and capping were put on and so between now and Friday we intend to hand over the keys,” Mullin said.

Once the construction phase is completed, primary school students on the sister island will have access to 10 classrooms along with facilities for the principal and staff of the educational institution.

In addition to this, two classrooms will be added to the Sir Mc Chesney George Secondary School.

Secondary school students, on the other hand, were able to resume classes at the Sir McChesney George Secondary School yesterday, according to Chairman of the Barbuda Council Wade Burton.

The Holy Trinity Primary School received major damage during the passage of Hurricane Irma last year, students from the school shared the compound of the Sir Mc Chesney George Secondary when school re-started on the sister isle in January this year.