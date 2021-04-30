Delano Forbes to answer to two murder charges next week

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Multiple murder accused Delano Forbes will tell the court on Tuesday whether or not he is guilty of two of the four murder charges levied against him.

Twenty-six-year-old Forbes was charged in 2017 for the deaths of Wilfred “Bongo” Williams in Swetes; Shawn Henry in Point; Lisue Williams on All Saints Road, and then Maurison Thomas at Matthews in All Saints in 2018.

It is said that the young man had the sinister practice of drinking the blood of his victims hence earning the moniker, ‘vampire killer.’

When he was apprehended, police reportedly went to an area in Swetes close to where he lived and found two bottles of what appeared to be blood.

On Tuesday, May 4, Forbes will appear before a High Court judge and be arraigned for the murders of Wilfred Williams and Thomas.

According to the indictment, Forbes killed Wilfred Williams some time between the 10th and 13th of December 2017 in Swetes, and Thomas between the 6th and 7th March, 2018.

The date for his arraignment for the other two killings has not yet been determined.

Should Forbes admit to the crimes, he will be sentenced shortly after, while a not guilty plea will result in a trial.

In February 2018, Forbes was accused of escaping police custody after he was charged with three of the homicides.

He was recaptured after a month on the run, and he was subsequently slapped with another murder charge, that of Thomas.

Just last September, he was acquitted of escaping lawful custody.

He was also found not guilty of wounding a prison officer last year. That complaint was brought after an incident that occurred while he was remanded to prison for the killings.