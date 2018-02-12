Delano Forbes is on the run after escaping from police this afternoon

He’s the man charged with three murders and who the police call a serial killer.

The police were escorting Forbes to a scene in his hometown, Swetes, earlier this afternoon as they continue to investigate the killings of three people whose throats he allegedly cut.

While in the area, he jumped off what police describe as a cliff, and ran.

The 23 year old ran off in handcuffs and shackles. And, the police were out in Swetes looking for him up to moments before this newscast.

A relative of one of Forbes’ alleged victims was the first to alert the media about the development.

The individual was frightened having learned of the development.

Forbes is accused of killing Wilfred ‘Bongo’ Williams, Shawn Henry and Lisue Williams. All three men were killed last year and the police said earlier they found jars of what appeared to be blood at Forbes’ home when they were investigating in December.

If you have any information that would help re-capture the prisoner Delano Forbes, please call the Homicide unit at 764-2348 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.
