Defending Champions win on opening night of the President’s Cup

The Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association President’s Cup kicked off Monday with a highly anticipated clash between Jets and the defending champions, CAI Da Squad.

The game started with both teams exhibiting strong defensive skills, resulting in a close score during the first half.

However, Da Squad managed to break away in the second half with impressive offensive plays, maintaining their lead and ultimately securing the set.

The Jets displayed resilience in the second set, executing both offensive and defensive strategies effectively to level the score.

Unfortunately, they faltered in the next two as Da Squad dominated effortlessly, leading them to a 3-1 victory and securing their spot to defend the President Cup title.

The set scores were as follows 25-18, 23-25, 25-8 and 25-16 with the match lasting one hour and 44 minutes.

In the second matchup, Stoneville faced High Flyerz in an intense battle. Stoneville took charge in the opening set with an aggressive performance winning 25-16, setting the tone for the match.

High Flyerz, determined not to back down, fought back in the second set, eventually claiming the set 25-23.

Stoneville swiftly responded in the third set, showcasing their prowess with a commanding performance to win 25-14.

The fourth set brought about a fierce competition, with High Flyerz making a remarkable comeback from behind with 25-17 to force a tiebreaker.

However, in the decisive final set, Stoneville capitalised on their opponent’s mistakes to win 15-11 and emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, securing their spot to defend the Cup title.

The match lasted a total of two hours and 19 minutes.