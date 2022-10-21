Defending champions Transport Board eliminated from Business Basketball playoffs

- Advertisement -

Defending champions Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) were eliminated from the Cool and Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League playoffs on Thursday night, going under 54-51 to Graphic Impact Shooters in the feature game of a double-header.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Impact Shooters were led by Kwame Brathwaite with 17 points while Tavarus Benta added 16 to the effort. Kelvin Simon was the top shooter for ABTB with 16 points.

In the opening game, Sandals enjoyed a 20-point triumph over Pointe FM, winning the contest 58-38. Coy Quinlan had the hot hand for Sandals with 19 points, Keroi Lee sank 13 and Kenya Achom hit 10 points also in the winning cause.

Josue Hernandez (12 pts) and Rolando Hamilton (10 pts), were the top scorers for Pointe FM.

The best of three semifinals will shoot off on Sunday when Anjo Wholesale face Sandals in game one at 7:00 pm and Eye Mobile play Impact Shooters at 8:00 pm. Game two is slated for Monday with game three on Tuesday, if needed.