Defendants in sex toys case to enter pleas

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three people charged in relation to stolen sex toys, performance enhancement pills and other items will tell the court on March 18 whether or not they are guilty.

Delon Mattheson and Javante Lloyd are accused of stealing several sensual adult lifestyle products from Harmony Remedies on Popeshead Street on November 7 2020.

The duo reportedly broke into the store and made off with jewellery, sex toys, male enhancement pills, condoms, a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, phone accessories, and $9,000 in cash.

The items were collectively valued at more than $32,800.

The pair are charged with breaking and entering, and larceny.

The third defendant, Antonya Otto, 23, is believed to have received a sex toy valued at $300, allegedly knowing that it was unlawfully obtained.

Otto was reportedly given the sex toy by 26-year-old Mattheson who is said to have been her boyfriend at the time.

Mattheson was allegedly given the item by Lloyd and is therefore also accused of receiving the stolen object.

Mattheson and Otto are presented by attorney Wendel Robinson, while Lloyd is unrepresented.