Defence Force chief reaffirms agency’s commitment to the public

The head of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force has assured the public and the family of Bruce Greenaway that the agency continues to work in the best interest of the public.

The assurance from Chief of Defence Staff Colonel Telbert Benjamin came as three soldiers and a police officer prepare to make their first appearance in court this week, after being formally charged with murder.

44-yr-old Jason Modeste and 25-yr-old Shakiel Thomas both of Swetes, along with 20-yr-old Armal Warner of Pares and 20-yr-old Aliyah Martin of Jennings were each served with a copy of the charge on Saturday.

Benjamin told state media last night that the defence force continues to work closely with police force as it relates to the probe.