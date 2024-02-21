‘Deep Blue’ flies the flag

- Advertisement -

Our very own Howard Allen (pictured) and his wife Mitzi Allen, of HaMafilms, are flying the Antigua and Barbuda flag high at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles. Their film, Deep Blue, was filmed entirely on location in Antigua and Barbuda, and has debuted in a number of locales around the world, including New York and Toronto, to critical acclaim. Written by Howard, and produced by Mitzi, it’s a timely story about our stewardship, or lack thereof, of the environment. With the stunning natural vistas, on land and in the sea, the film has left its viewers with a much greater appreciation of the fragility of our ecosystem, and our moral obligation to preserve it. (Photos contributed)