Deep Blue by HaMa Productions continues to receive rave reviews

“Deep Blue began with a whisper and ended with a shout.” This was the initial review of Sonja Smith, a Librarian at the Montserrat Public Library to the 5th feature film produced by HaMa Productions.

The advance screening of the film, which has since premiered in Barbuda and on mainland Antigua, was also done in the Emerald Isle in November last year.

Deep Blue is a drama written and directed by Howard Allen and produced by his wife Mitzi Allen. It tells the story of conservation and development in the Caribbean, unmasking the various players and how their self-interest leads to disaster.

In her in-depth review of the film, Smith wrote that “the panoramic views of the ocean and the land would become the backdrop of the movie. The inherent sense of the environment through education and research was immediately felt as we were treated to views of the deep blue of the ocean and fantastic feats such as deep sea diving as well as vast views of the land in contrast to the ocean. As the saga continued, the storyline drew me in very quickly”.

She also pointed out that several issues including, the raping of the land by those who continue to come to our shores, the selling of our inheritance for perceived wealth, the inherent deception from politics and politicians, and the endangering of the ocean were tackled without fear in the film.

“Also worthy of mention is the treatment of the life and culture of Rastafarianism which was skillfully interwoven into the entire landscape of the movie,” she said.

“The use of the language and the music of the islands, all added to the atmosphere as the audience saw that a whole community, culture, and way of life were being threatened,” Smith added.

She concluded by stating Howard and Mitzi Allen have managed to create another masterpiece that she believes will continue to speak to the environment, our people, and our culture, for many years to come.

Howard, who is the writer as well as the director likened the screening to a focus group to see if the story would resonate with a non-Antiguan audience.

As it relates to this most recent review he stated: “If I’m able to reach one person with this film my job is done.”