24.1 C
St John's
Saturday, 22 January, 2022
HomeThe Big ScoresDebutant Gage joins Appleton, Barnarde and Peters on 2022 FIFA List
The Big Scores

Debutant Gage joins Appleton, Barnarde and Peters on 2022 FIFA List

0
0
ABFA President Everton Gonsalves, FIFA Assistant Referees Kevin Peters, Nikkesha Gage, Iroots Appleton and Wasnah Barnarde, and Referee Coordinator Kelesha Antoine during Friday’s Badge Ceremony at the ABFA Headquarters

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) held the annual Badge Ceremony for the Assistant Referees making the 2022 FIFA List on January 14.

Iroots Appleton, Wasnah Barnarde and Kevin Peters maintained their positions on the list as Assistant Referees. Nikkesha Gage, a past senior player, makes her debut as an Assistant Referee.

The assistant referees received their 2022 badges during the ceremony held at the ABFA Technical Center. Shernel Burton, representative from the Antigua and Barbuda Referees Association, offered congratulatory remarks.

President of the ABFA Everton Gonsalves congratulated the referees for their commitment and hard work. He encouraged them to continue to be ambassadors for Antigua and Barbuda and an example for others aspiring to become FIFA officials.

Previous articleABEC responds to concerns about voting rights for Covid-infected people
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 × three =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

So much, and yet so little

They can’t breathe

You can’t make this stuff up

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021