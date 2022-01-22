Debutant Gage joins Appleton, Barnarde and Peters on 2022 FIFA List

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) held the annual Badge Ceremony for the Assistant Referees making the 2022 FIFA List on January 14.

Iroots Appleton, Wasnah Barnarde and Kevin Peters maintained their positions on the list as Assistant Referees. Nikkesha Gage, a past senior player, makes her debut as an Assistant Referee.

The assistant referees received their 2022 badges during the ceremony held at the ABFA Technical Center. Shernel Burton, representative from the Antigua and Barbuda Referees Association, offered congratulatory remarks.

President of the ABFA Everton Gonsalves congratulated the referees for their commitment and hard work. He encouraged them to continue to be ambassadors for Antigua and Barbuda and an example for others aspiring to become FIFA officials.