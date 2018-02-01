Debate series declared open

Philip Lloyd (left), from the education broadcasting unit, was among those recognised for his dedication to the debate series. He is pictured here receiving his award from Clare Browne (right), director of education (Photo courtesy ministry of education)

The 2018 Inter-Secondary School Debate Series was declared open on Tuesday with the ministry of education officials encouraging participating schools to be thorough in their presentations, as they seek to advance to the finals of the competition and ultimately claim the championship. According to a government release, Jonah Greene, education officer responsible for secondary schools, declared the 34th edition of the competition open.

She reminded students that activities such as debates can assist in their personal development, and she also encouraged them to be skilful in preparing, practising and presenting their arguments, making specific reference to the rebuttal segment. “I challenge all of you during this 2018 series to work on your rebuttals, strengthen your rebuttals. Learn the art of dissecting arguments and coming up with a line of reasoning that supports that argument,” she stated.

For the second year, corporate sponsor SugaPay will partner with the debate series. Pete Richards, chief operating officer, whose mother Hilda Richards pioneered the series, expressed his company’s delight at being associated with the programme.

He views the debate as “an incubator system that builds lives, professions and professionals who will go out and become politicians, lawyers, doctors and mechanics, utilising public speaking skills and critical thinking.” Eleven public and private secondary institutions will participate in the 2018 series.

