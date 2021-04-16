Death by dangerous driving case adjourned

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The man who allegedly caused the death of a 20-year-old youth earlier this year due to dangerous driving will have to wait another three months to find out if his case will be sent to the High Court for trial.

On January 2 2021, Willikies resident Zuri Holder became the country’s first road fatality during a two-vehicle smash-up on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Later that month police arrested and charged 29-year-old Glen Greene for causing death by dangerous driving.

When Greene made his first appearance in the Traffic Court the following day, the hearing was adjourned.

Yesterday, the committal was adjourned once more, this time until July 9.

Holder was a passenger in the vehicle which Greene — also of Willikies — was driving when the collision occurred in the vicinity of XPZ Supermarket.

The former Antigua Grammar School and Antigua State College alumni was rushed to Mount St John’s Medical Centre where he died two days later.

The drivers of both vehicles, along with another passenger, escaped with minor injuries.

Holder was the youngest of three siblings and the only son of Desiree Williams who described him as “full of life”.

She told Observer that he was also a keen cricketer and a member of the Antigua Dance Academy, who had dreamed of one day running his own business.