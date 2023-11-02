Dean Jonas sacked as government advisor following Facebook rant against PM Browne

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Former government minister and St George MP, Dean Jonas, has been sacked as an advisor to the Ministry of the Blue Economy after his Facebook posts criticising Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Jonas wrote on Facebook in the aftermath of the St Mary South by-election with a cartoon picture of an elephant kicking a donkey: “The donkey leader has no right to lead after the kick he got from someone like Shugy [St Mary’s South MP Kelvin Simon].

“The donkey leader lost to Shugy even though he had everything in his [favour]. How can the donkey leader let Shugy beat him when he had all the money, state power, and state resources? I am sorry, but he is not worth his salt!”

A second post followed this, with the caption reading: “A donkey leader is an incompetent and greedy leader who can only command a group of sycophants and yes-men…they only care about their own interests and benefits.

“They are unable to inspire, motivate or empower anyone, and they resort to bullying, cutthroat attacks, threats, lies and manipulation to maintain their authority. They are the worst kind of leaders and they should be exposed and removed from leadership.”

Jonas then added a third post where he responded to the Prime Minister’s Pointe FM interview where he called Jonas a “weak candidate” for losing to St George MP Algernon Watts.

Jonas wrote that he was “no longer prepared to accept this kind of behaviour” as he was a “human being, just like everyone else and I [Dean Jonas] deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

“I know that I’m a public figure, and that comes with the territory. But there’s a difference between legitimate criticism and personal attacks. When someone attacks me in this manner, that’s not criticism—that’s just bullying.

“When you make personal attacks against me, you’re not just attacking me. You’re attacking all Comrades. You’re attacking our Movement. We need to be united, not divided. We need to be building each other up, not tearing each other down.

“I urge Pointe FM to please stop making personal attacks against me and other Comrades. Let’s focus on what unites us, not what divides us. Let’s work together to build a better future for everyone.

“There are procedures within the ABLP to address these issues, and these procedures must be respected.

“We need to create an environment where everyone feels safe and respected, notwithstanding their political stands and beliefs.

“That’s why I’m calling on everyone to join me in standing up against this type of behaviour within the ABLP,” Jonas wrote.

These comments were reportedly not taken lightly by the Prime Minister or Cabinet colleagues, who took the unanimous decision to remove him from the post he held, following his defeat in the January general elections.

According to sources, Jonas had been instructed to follow specific policies but repeatedly exceeded his authority, resulting in many complaints about his performance.

The Facebook posts also garnered much public attention on various social media apps, with some Facebook users calling the former MP “ungrateful” and “bitter.”

Other commentators used the post to further criticise Jonas stating that “Dean gets no respect for what seems to be a recent epiphany” and “wonder if he would be singing like this if he did win his seat in January.”

Dean Jonas had been contacted by our newsroom for comment on the posts, and the decision to fire him as an advisor, but he declined.

Jonas has been a controversial figure during his time in political office, most notably for his comments as Minister of Gender Affairs prior to the 16 Days of Activism—an annual campaign for the elimination of violence against women.

At that time, he claimed there were situations where “the girl, 13 years or older, may have sex with a gentleman… but it is consensual; she consented. The legal framework will be very harsh on the gentleman.”

Jonas was removed as Minister for Agriculture earlier that same year due to complaints from staff members.

Meanwhile, the former St George MP has been locked in a court case over an incident at his home on February 23. The court case is set for November 9.