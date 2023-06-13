Dean Jonas misses court hearing causing further adjournment

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

It will be another month before former Member of Parliament Dean Jonas enters a plea for the five criminal charges against him.

Jonas was supposed to do so yesterday but his hearing was pushed back because he failed to show up to court.

One of his attorneys, George Lake, told the court that he, too, got the date mixed up and begged Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh not to issue a bench warrant for Jonas.

The magistrate obliged and granted a one-month adjournment until July 18.

The former Minister of Social Transformation and Gender Affairs is charged with resisting arrest, making use of threatening language, disorderly conduct, assault and battery after an incident that occurred at his Scott’s Hill home on February 23.

The incident reportedly began following a dispute between Jonas and the mother of one of his children over custody of that child.

Jonas is yet to enter a plea to the charges due to submissions made by his lawyers Wendel Robinson and Lake in an attempt to have the case quashed.

However, on the previous occasion, the delay was due to the court’s keys being misplaced.