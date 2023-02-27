Dean Jonas’ attorney claims police overstepped mark in incident at ex-minister’s home

- Advertisement -

Wendel Robinson

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Attorney for former MP Dean Jonas, Wendel Robinson, says the police officers involved in last week’s incident with his client overstayed their welcome once Jonas asked them to leave his property.

Events leading up to the arrest and charging of the former Social Transformation and Gender Affairs Minister have made the rounds on social media with the public giving their views based on a bodycam video lasting just over three minutes.

Jonas was charged with resisting arrest, making use of threatening language, disorderly conduct and battery on police last Thursday night.

“Given the seniority of the officer in terms of service in the police force, he ought to have known better.

“Private citizens should recognise that their home is their sanctity and uninvited guests are not allowed,” Robinson claimed in an interview with Observer media.

Jonas, who was released on station bail, is due to appear before the court today to answer to the charges before him, but Robinson argued that the charges should be dropped by the police and, instead, disciplinary actions should be meted out to the officers involved.

“This situation has happened on many occasions, and I don’t think the officers understand where the limit falls,” he said, adding that a letter had been sent to Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney.

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, in its response, said that the matter was being “fully investigated by senior officials” and reassured the public that “the force remains committed to providing the best professional policing services to the people of this nation”.

Robinson said that a civil lawsuit against Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin, the Commissioner of Police, and the officers involved in the matter was being prepared.

“Lawyers have been instructed to take civil action against the Attorney General, the Commissioner of Police and the officers themselves. I have been in contact with [attorney] Hugh Marshall, I have not yet been in contact with George Lake, but I know he is on board,” he said.

The incident seemingly happened after a police officer went to the former minister’s home inquiring into a child custody matter.

While details surrounding that specific matter remain unclear, the video obtained by Observer media showed a confrontation between the officers and Jonas. Jonas is heard asking officers if they want him to go for his firearm and repeatedly demanding that they “get off” his property.