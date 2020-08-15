Deadline for LIAT creditors to submit claims

Spread the love













Today is the deadline that LIAT 1974 Ltd’s creditors were given to submit their claims. Holders of company property were also asked to return it.

Administrator Cleveland Seaforth, of the multinational accounting firm BDO, previously said, “Any person, who believes that the company holds property belonging to him/her, or property in which he/she has rights, should submit his/her claim in writing to the administrator with all supporting documents in respect of such ownership or right.

“All persons holding any property, documents, books and records of the company are requested to deliver them forthwith to the administrator.

“Notice is further given that all sums due to the company should be payable to the administrator, and receipts for such payments shall only be valid if they bear the signature of the administrator or his duly appointed representative(s).”

According to Seaforth, anyone having a claim against LIAT, “whether liquidated, unliquidated, future or contingent”, must submit details of the debt to the administrator no later than August 15.

Seaforth, who was appointed by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on July 24, said LIAT’s business, assets and affairs are under his control, and he is an agent of the company and acts without personal liability.